Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is a big fan of Victor Wembanyama. So much so, that the four-time NBA champ had some out-of-this-world praise for the French phenom, who is widely expected to come in as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. When I say “out of this world,” I mean it quite literally.

In an earlier interview, LeBron shared his honest thoughts on the emergence of Wembanyama as one of the top young prospects this game has ever seen. James had nothing but high praise for the 19-year-old, who he considers to be of extraterrestrial talent:

”We’re labeling like this unicorn thing—everybody’s been a unicorn over the last few years,” James said previously. “But he’s more like an alien—no one has seen anyone as tall as he is but as fluid and as graceful as he is on the floor.”

Wembanyama has now shared his reaction to LeBron’s comments, and the young man got brutally honest in his response:

“First of all, I’m really glad he said that because I didn’t like to be called a unicorn,” Wembanyama said, via Andy Nesbitt of SI. “I like it because it’s just something not from this world. I like being called an alien, yeah. It’s really what I’m working to be—something unique and original.”

As it turns out, Victor Wembanyama is embracing the alien narrative. He obviously holds a lot of respect for LeBron James, and he’s clearly happy with the unofficial nickname he’s been endowed with. By the looks of it, it wouldn’t at all be surprising if this moniker or a slight variation of the same sticks for Wemby.