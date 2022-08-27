The LeBron James curse is real … or perhaps that’s what many want to believe after the Los Angeles Lakers star showed his support for Russell Westbrook amid all the disrespect he’s getting.

James doesn’t have much of a good history when it comes to singing praises. Who could forget that stretch in which whenever he shouts out a player during games, the teams of those stars end up losing? It’s not limited t opposing players though, as some people made some digging and found out that those teammates he publicly showed support for ended up getting traded.

Kyle Kuzma? Gone. Talen Horton-Tucker? Gone. Russell Westbrook. Maybe next?

It’s hard to blame others for thinking that whenever LeBron James hypes up his teammates online, it means they are about to get traded. The receipts are there, and while it took time before the said players were moved, Russell Westbrook’s situation in LA certainly doesn’t help.

After the Lakers traded Horton-Tucker to the Utah Jazz for Patrick Beverley, all the talks have been about the trade being a clear indication that Westbrook is heading out of the LA door. After all, the two players have a long history beef and it’s just difficult to see them co-existing–not with everything they have said against each other over the past decade.

It remains to be seen what will happen to Westbrook, but if the Lakers end up moving him, fans can be assured that the haters will bring up the LeBron James curse.