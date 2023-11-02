James does things that few on a basketball court have done before and the Lakers star is defying what it means to be a generational player.

The Los Angeles Lakers secured their first win against their LA counterpart since 2020 on Wednesday, topping the Los Angeles Clippers in overtime, 130-125. The win was capped by a furious late-game push by LeBron James who continues to put up otherworldly numbers in the clutch this season.

James scored 14 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter and overtime with his final points in the game coming from an emphatic retro dunk that finished a 7-2 Lakers run just past the midway point of overtime. It gave the Lakers a five-point lead, one they never lost control of en route to their third consecutive home win to start the season.

There was also a moment late in the game after James buried a three with his signature nonchalant stepback as part of his 12-point fourth quarter. Wednesday night, he was indeed a “bad man” (insert choice expletive in place of man).

James now has 51 points in the fourth quarter and overtime this season (5 games), shooting 68% from the field during that span.

“If we keep the game close, I feel like in the fourth quarter, that's when I'm at my best,” James said, via Dave McMenamin. “If the game is close, I can make plays to help us win the ballgame, no matter who is out on the floor for us.”

LeBron showing no signs of slowing down

So what if he turns 39 years old in two months? So what if he's in his 21st season in the NBA? LeBron James is still playing at an elite level and if he continues this, he will be in the MVP conversation this season.

The Lakers have built a solid team that should contend for a title this season, but LeBron James is still the nucleus. It's hard to identify a potential path to the Finals without him, so keeping him healthy will be a priority.

There's been discussion of a minutes restriction among Lakers staff of about 30 minutes per game. James blew through that against the Clippers, as he saw the floor for a season-high 42 minutes. The game did go into overtime which prompted pushing James a bit, but it looked like he barely broke a sweat out there.

LeBron James does things that few on a basketball court have ever done before and he's defying what it means to be a generational player. He and the Lakers make a perfect match, and what a Hollywood script it would be if he was able to win his fifth NBA MVP award and/or NBA title in his 21st season.

The Lakers superstar has had an unbelievable NBA career that will not soon be replicated. He's trying to make his final act as heroic and triumphant as any in league history. So far, he's making it look easy.