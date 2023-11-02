Even Celtics star Jayson Tatum couldn't believe what LeBron James put together in the Lakers' win over the Clippers.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is left in awe by what LeBron James just put together on the court during the Los Angeles Lakers' 130-125 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday night.

“The s**t Bron is doing is ridiculous lol,” Tatum shared on X after James put on another basketball clinic against one of the league's top title contenders.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 35 points (including 12 points in the fourth quarter) to go with 12 rebounds and seven assists in 42 minutes. Those are numbers a 38-year-old vet playing in his 21st season in the toughest basketball in the world shouldn't be able to muster, but again, LeBron James is an otherworldly athlete who's built differently.

Decades after making his first appearance in the NBA, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is still one of the best in the business. The way he's managing to still be among the game's elite despite all the basketball miles in his legs is something short of something that can be considered a product of sorcery.

Tatum led the Celtics to a demolition job of the Indiana Pacers, 155-105, earlier Wednesday night, scoring 30 points with 12 rebounds and four assists, but even he would have doubts if he could even have that same type of statistical production in an NBA game when he's already 38, and that's if he is even still in the league by then.

Jayson Tatum and LeBron James will have a chance to face each other for the first time this season on Christmas Day when the Lakers host the Celtics at Crypto.com Arena.