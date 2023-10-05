It was on March 20, 2013 when LeBron James, then with the Miami Heat, debuted arguably his most iconic celebration of all time, dubbed “The Silencer”. And it could not have come at a better time; with a 23-game winning streak on the line, the Heat found themselves down by as many as 27 points in the third quarter, against the Cleveland Cavaliers, no less. So when James pulled up for a three in transition to tie the game at 77 early in the fourth quarter, there the current Los Angeles Lakers star was, drinking in all the hype as he silenced a vitriolic Quicken Loans Arena crowd.

Now, “The Silencer” has taken on a life of its own, with players from other sports utilizing the Lakers star's iconic celebration during incredible moments. The list of those who have brought out that celebration is such a star-studded one that includes the likes of the greatest sprinter of all time in Usain Bolt, American football stars such as Odell Beckham Jr,, Cam Newton, tennis stars Nick Kyrgios and Francis Tiafoe, and presumptive 2023 NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr..

Simply put, LeBron James' impact transcends all sports, as evidenced by the long compilation of those who have paid homage to the Lakers star's celebration put together by @LBJHistory on Instagram. And James expressed his gratitude and awe after realizing just how influential he has been to his peers and even the next generation.

“WOW!! Man I'm beyond humbled and sincerely honored by all the incredible athletes around the world rocking with me! “The Silencer” on full effect 🙏🏾✊🏽🫡 🤎👑,” James wrote on his Instagram story.

LeBron James hasn't brought out “The Silencer” often these days, but it sure has left an indelible mark in the sports world. The most memorable time wherein the Lakers star used that celebration was back on February 12, 2014, when he shoved the dagger into the hearts of the Golden State Warriors to give the Heat a 111-110 win on the road.

With the Lakers, James recently brought out “The Silencer” during the 2021-22 season when he drilled an uber-difficult stepback triple in overtime against the Indiana Pacers.

Hopefully in Year 21, LeBron James utilizes that celebration more often, especially with the Lakers sure to be on the receiving end of opposing fans' jeers throughout the year.