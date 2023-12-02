The Lakers' LeBron James is congratulating Kevin Durant for joining the list of top 10 NBA scorers of all-time. Durant is now 10th.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is tipping his cap to a fellow NBA All-Star who has accomplished an impressive feat. Kevin Durant is now on the top 10 all-time scoring list. LeBron James had words of encouragement for Durant following the achievement.

“CONGRATS,” LeBron James posted on his social media. He directed the comment directly to Durant on X.

Durant passed Moses Malone Friday night on the NBA all-time scoring list. Durant is now 10th, with 27,423 total points in a career that began more than 15 years ago in a city that no longer hosts an NBA franchise.

“It's a long journey to be up there, mentioned with the greats,” Durant said, per the Associated Press. “It takes a lot of work, a lot of preparation, a lot of people helping me get to this point.”

Durant's achievement occurred in a 30-point performance for the Phoenix Suns in a 119-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Durant officially passed Malone when he made a basket just before halftime in the game. Following the contest, Durant took a moment to appreciate how much it meant to him to be in Malone's company on the scoring list.

“As a basketball player, I think it's our job to go back and know the history of the game and who paved the way for us,” Durant added.

At 35, Durant is showing no signs of slowing down as a player. He's averaging more than 30 points a game for the Suns, and has a chance this season to pass the next two players on the list-Carmelo Anthony and Shaquille O' Neal. Both Anthony and O'Neal have more than 28,000 points, respectively.

It will be a bit harder though for Durant to catch the great Laker LeBron James. Lebron James has 39,124 points and counting.