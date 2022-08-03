Vin Scully, the iconic voice behind Los Angeles Dodgers for decades, passed away at the age of 94. His death has shined the spotlight on what a legendary career he’s had and the impact he’s made on so many people not just within the Dodgers organization and its fans, but across the entire MLB.

First and foremost, the Dodgers made sure to honor their beloved Vin with an emotional video tribute to go along with the announcement that broke the news throughout the league.

There will never be another Vin Scully. You will be forever missed. 🎙💙 pic.twitter.com/WyTmXsati5 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 3, 2022

ESPN’s Jeff Passan succinctly summed up what made Vin Scully one of the best to ever call a baseball game, or any sporting event period. His vivid detailing of America’s past time was simply unrivaled.

Vin Scully was a storyteller, and nobody ever told the story of baseball better. He called games with such elegance and grace. He spoke only when necessary, allowing the broadcast to breathe when it demanded. He made baseball a more beautiful game. RIP. https://t.co/cmQ2nGJW3Y — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 3, 2022

The reactions from several notable MLB names were countless detailing the level of impact Vin Scully had on their careers, their fandom, and their overall enjoyment of the game.

Absolute legend of legends https://t.co/9A01EHbTIo — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) August 3, 2022

RIP to the greatest. https://t.co/uNJJp6jOOp — Peter King (@peter_king) August 3, 2022

Terrible news. One of the nicest gentlemen I have ever met. Rest In Peace, Vin. https://t.co/0QRlSlIU0x — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 3, 2022

RIP Vin Scully, the legendary voice of the #Dodgers and a treasure to the baseball world. https://t.co/TOeuNmMHFs — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 3, 2022

When I think of what baseball sounds like, it is Vin Scully. 1 of the joys of the baseball package coming along was I could come home from an East Coast game, turn on the Dodgers and hear Scully at his peak, just as my dad had a half century earlier. #TheBest #RIP https://t.co/KHnDyuKK4Y — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 3, 2022

Heartbroken. Our game has lost its Voice. https://t.co/3MnenRQ8dx — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 3, 2022

Another 94 years would still have felt too soon. What a gift, a treasure, a talent. https://t.co/tzXoNeelTV — Grant Brisbee (@GrantBrisbee) August 3, 2022

This is a devastating, devastating day for the city of Los Angeles and the world. Vin Scully was the greatest broadcaster who ever lived. And he was as kind in real life as he was on the air. My thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved him, — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) August 3, 2022

Vin Scully was the voice of the Dodgers for nearly 70 years. He began calling games in 1950 when the franchise was still located in Brooklyn, likely before even the parents of most modern MLB stars were born.

His distinct voice and unassuming demeanor made him a one-of-a-kind commentator but it was his love for the game that seeped through his words that truly resonated with the MLB world that grew to appreciate him with each passing year. R.I.P. Vin Scully.