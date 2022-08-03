Quantcast
MLB world reacts to passing of legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully

Vin Scully, the iconic voice behind Los Angeles Dodgers for decades, passed away at the age of 94. His death has shined the spotlight on what a legendary career he’s had and the impact he’s made on so many people not just within the Dodgers organization and its fans, but across the entire MLB.

First and foremost, the Dodgers made sure to honor their beloved Vin with an emotional video tribute to go along with the announcement that broke the news throughout the league.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan succinctly summed up what made Vin Scully one of the best to ever call a baseball game, or any sporting event period. His vivid detailing of America’s past time was simply unrivaled.

The reactions from several notable MLB names were countless detailing the level of impact Vin Scully had on their careers, their fandom, and their overall enjoyment of the game.

Vin Scully was the voice of the Dodgers for nearly 70 years. He began calling games in 1950 when the franchise was still located in Brooklyn, likely before even the parents of most modern MLB stars were born.

His distinct voice and unassuming demeanor made him a one-of-a-kind commentator but it was his love for the game that seeped through his words that truly resonated with the MLB world that grew to appreciate him with each passing year. R.I.P. Vin Scully.

