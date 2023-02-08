When levity is added to history, an iconic moment is made that much better. LeBron James officially etched his name atop the NBA all-time scoring record books Tuesday night and was met with tributes from legendary athletes and A-list celebrities and entertainers. Not one to be outmatched, superstar rapper Drake added a little comedic flare to his.

In the video, courtesy of Sportsnet, Drake congratulated the Los Angeles Lakers star and basketball legend, claiming to have gone to James’ hometown of Akron, Ohio to pay proper tribute. The green screen was then exposed, prompting him to admit he was lying and was in fact still partying at the club in Miami.

James will receive an abundance of praise and support in the coming days, but Drake’s jab at Akron, and more broadly the Cleveland Cavaliers will likely be among the standouts. The city does not have the reputation of having a bustling nightlife. Joakim Noah put it a bit more bluntly over a decade ago when he famously said, “I’ve never heard anybody say I’m going to Cleveland on vacation.”

The added Miami element of the tribute brings it all together, as James rocked the world when he left the Miami Heat for the Cavaliers in 2014. It all worked out, though, as the 2016 NBA championship was arguably the most significant moment for LeBron James’ lasting legacy.

The Lakers fell just short to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 133-130, but there will be time for James to process that. The fans who filled the Crypto.com Arena will be able to sleep just fine, despite falling further behind in the playoff race.

Perhaps that is LeBron’s biggest impact. Every other issue facing the franchise, and there are plenty, seems irrelevant in this moment.

Though, there is always the chance Drake reminds him where the Lakers currently rank in the Western Conference standings.