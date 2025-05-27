Former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O'Neal was in the spotlight throughout his NBA career. He and the rest of the “Inside the NBA” crew are in Indianapolis covering the Eastern Conference Finals. The former Laker even got dunked on by the Indiana Pacers' mascot. O'Neal ran into a familiar face during Game 4, former Pacers center Brad Miller.

Miller and O'Neal took the chance to recreate a photo taken during their fight in 2002.

This is what it’s all about. pic.twitter.com/mNupvpdn2d — Taco Trey Kerby (@treykerby) May 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Back when Miller was with the Chicago Bulls, he hit O'Neal with a hard foul in a regular season game. The Lakers center took exception to that, swinging a fist towards Miller that missed his head. Thankfully, both former players can laugh about the incident now and provide fans with a nostalgic moment.

The former Bull didn't have as successful a career as O'Neal, but the two-time All-Star played in the NBA for 16 years. However, fans remember him as one of the few players who were bold enough to step up to Shaq.

The series between the Pacers and Knicks has been full of drama. Neither team has been to the NBA Finals in 25 years, and this series is a rematch of last year's playoff series. O'Neal and Miller took part in the festivities, looking back on one of the biggest moments of their careers.

Both former players watched an exciting game on Monday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The New York Knicks defeated the Pacers 106-100 to begin their comeback in the Eastern Conference Finals. O'Neal and Miller looked on as Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to help New York come back and win.

The Knicks hope to even the series at two games apiece with a road win in Game 4 on Tuesday. Regardless of the result, O'Neal and other fans will continue to have fun and enjoy the postseason while looking back on iconic moments.