World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler extended his dominance Sunday with a repeat win at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio. He finished four shots ahead of Ben Griffin. The victory marks his 16th PGA Tour title and second of the season. The event is hosted annually by golf legend Jack Nicklaus.

Scheffler is a dedicated family man who credits his recent success to his wife, Meredith. Right after clinching the victory, he headed straight into the crowd where Meredith was holding their son Bennett, sharing a heartfelt embrace with them both.

CBS Sports' Amanda Balionis spoke with Scottie Scheffler about the meaning of his repeat win and the special moment of once again shaking hands with Jack Nicklaus. But it was her question about his wife, Meredith, and the role she’s played in his journey that brought out his emotions.

“You're really trying to make me emotional,” Scheffler told Balionis. In an uncharacteristic moment, he became visibly choked up as he opened up.

“My wife is my biggest supporter. She's my best friend and…you know, this is our life here on the road,” Scheffler remarked. “We have had some special memories at this tournament. I definitely couldn't do it without her.”

The Texas-born couple, who began dating in high school, tied the knot in December 2020.

Scottie Scheffler's inspiring young career

Balionis gently drew a parallel between Scheffler and Meredith and the iconic pairing of Jack and Barbara Nicklaus. She noted Barbara’s influence on Jack’s career and likened it to Meredith’s steady presence alongside Scottie. Whenever Scheffler wins, Meredith is there with a warm embrace, their bond radiating through the screen. Now, with their son Bennett in the picture, it’s the newest member of the family who’s starting to capture some of that spotlight.

The typically reserved three-time major winner couldn’t hold back his emotions when speaking about his growing family. The Schefflers have captured the hearts of golf fans, and his heartfelt words reflect just how much their presence means to the world’s top-ranked golfer.

Scheffler became just the second player alongside Tiger Woods to win back-to-back at Muirfield Village, finishing 10-under for the tournament. The win marked his third PGA Tour title of the season and extended his impressive run to seven consecutive top-10 finishes.

At only 28, Scheffler has already achieved a lot early in his golf career. If he keeps up the level of play, he’s on track to reach some truly historic milestones.

Though Scheffler isn’t expected to participate in the upcoming RBC Canadian Open, he still has two major championships left this season—the U.S. Open and The Open Championship. Winning both would secure his career Grand Slam, a distinction achieved by only a select few golfers.