With only a few weeks left in the 2024-25 NBA season, communication between teams is reaching peak potential energy. One particular executive sources around the league say has been especially active: Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations, Rob Pelinka.

His top priority has been clear ever since the Lakers were unceremoniously eliminated in the first round: They need centers, plural.

Obviously, one could go back to the rescinded Mark Williams trade to illustrate Pelinka's understanding of the situation. A pretty inarguable case can be made that the Lakers' season began its final descent as soon as Williams failed that physical and they had to enter the postseason with only Jaxson Hayes as an even somewhat viable center.

Pelinka bristled in his exit interview when asked about the decision not to convert Christian Koloko and/or Trey Jemison, but it was brutally clear JJ Redick needed options and Alex Len was unplayable — making that decision a painful misstep.

Now, with the NBA Draft less than a month away, sources say Pelinka has held conversations with several teams, often floating some iteration of the trade package that would've landed Williams, in order to gather as much information as he can for when moves can actually be made.

“The problem Rob is running into is that, anyone who has a big who can walk and chew gum is going to start talks with Dalton (Knecht) and a first, then go up from there if their center can actually play,” an Eastern Conference executive said.

Historically, if the price isn't where Pelinka wants it to be, he's waited. This time around, sources close to the Lakers say things will probably go about things differently. He still needs to convince Luka Doncic to stick around long-term, after all.

The overwhelming sentiment around the league is that Doncic intends to retire a Laker and his utmost priority is winning a championship in L.A., but that doesn't mean the Lakers intend to take anything for granted.

“Oh, Rob's been busy,” a league source said during the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. “He may have said they need a big but the secret's out. You need multiple bigs with all kinds of skill sets. He probably can't build out that rotation fully this summer but he sure as hell is trying.”

In terms of names, it's a blend of those we've heard before (Nic Claxton, Brooklyn Nets; Daniel Gafford, Dallas Mavericks; etc.) and a couple surprises here and there on both the trade and free agent markets.

The Lakers need a lob threat for Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves but sources say Redick has expressed interest in a big body who can also space the floor for his five-out system and sets. Sources have also indicated that Redick is open to tailoring his system to his next roster's strengths, though, so it'll be interesting to see what that balance looks like.

In terms of free agency, belief is whoever the Lakers sign will complement whatever type of center they trade for. So, if they trade for a lob threat, look for them to sign more of a floor-spacer or bruising center using either the taxpayer midlevel exception or veteran minimum salaries, and vice versa.

In terms of returning talent, sources say there is an outside chance of Jaxson Hayes returning, but he wasn't thrilled about his role disappearing in the postseason and the money he lost as his minutes dwindled. From the Lakers perspective, they're weighing Redick losing faith in him, how he might handle them bringing in his replacement or the inevitable demotion he'd be in line for this summer.

The Lakers would also be wise to consider the perception of re-signing a player who had a league investigation hanging over his head from November on last season after TMZ unearthed video of a domestic violence incident that took place in 2021.

Koloko was liked by many in the organization and could very well return next season, as was Jemison, though the latter is still seen more as a two-way type player whereas Koloko could be in line for an NBA deal either from the Lakers or someone else. Len's time with the Lakers is almost assuredly over.

Pelinka mentioned in his exit interview that the league is bracing for one of the crazier offseasons in recent history. He and the Lakers are certainly hoping for this scenario as all that chaos could loosen up a market that has frustrated the Lakers as recently as last summer.

One thing is for sure: L.A. desperately needs to add complimentary depth at the center spot. The league knows it. In many ways, this offseason will be defined by the extent to which that desperation is acted on and taken advantage of.