Jun 2, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET

The New York Liberty had every reason to celebrate on Sunday, and not just because they rolled past the Connecticut Sun in a record-setting 100–52 win at Barclays Center.

The night belonged to Big Ellie, the team’s larger-than-life mascot, who marked her fifth birthday in front of thousands of adoring fans.

You know @BigEllieLiberty never leaves a crumb on the @snipes_usa carpet 🍽️

Ellie, introduced to Liberty Nation on May 6, 2021, has become a cultural icon in the WNBA. Her name pays tribute to Ellis Island, and her presence has grown far beyond the sidelines.

Known for her bold dance moves, signature “Ellie Stomp,” and designer outfits, Ellie is equal parts entertainer and spirit leader. Her TikTok has nearly 200,000 followers, and she’s landed brand deals with Off-White and Fenty Beauty, proving that she’s not just a mascot but a movement.

Sunday’s celebration lived up to the hype. Ellie made her grand entrance in a custom birthday outfit by designer David Dalrymple and lit up the court during halftime with a special performance alongside the Lil’ Torches and kids from her birthday-week dance clinic.

Off the court, fans joined the party with a Shake Shack pre-game bash, a Brooklyn Public Library bookmobile, and birthday card stations. The first 9,000 attendees scored Ellie rally towels, and limited-edition merch sold fast.

On the hardwood, the Liberty put on a show.

They opened the game with a 31–13 first-quarter lead and never looked back. Sabrina Ionescu led with 18 points, Jonquel Jones added a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Breanna Stewart chipped in 13.

The defending champions knocked down 19 three-pointers, tying a WNBA record, and finished shooting 62.3 percent from the field.

The 48-point blowout was the largest in franchise history and tied the Liberty’s best-ever season start at 7–0. The bench alone outscored the Sun’s starters, underscoring New York’s firepower and depth.

Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello put it best after the win. “The best mascot in the whole world. I have Australian people reaching out to me… it's just so impactful. It’s great entertainment. It starts with Ellie, and we have the Timeless Torches as well. Everyone is trying to be like Ellie.”

With the Liberty playing their best basketball and Ellie turning five, Sunday was a party. And it might be the most unforgettable one of the season.