An 18-point comeback showcased the Phoenix Mercury's grit, tenacity, and defensive approach. As the Mercury missed Alyssa Thomas and two other starters, one element remained for Kathryn Westbeld, Satou Sabally, and head coach Nate Tibbetts.

“Defense. The answer is always defense,” Sabally said postgame. “With that, I think the first half, we weren't ourselves in any category, and it always starts on defense. So I think we got three stops in a row, and that just leads to the offense.”

Specifically, in the third quarter, the attitude changed. The team looked more focused, concentrated, and simply locked in. The Mercury handed Los Angeles a 24-9 run. However, that run started way before the third quarter.

It started in the final minute of the second quarter. Phoenix forced three Sparks turnovers, which signaled a shift in momentum.

Still, that wasn't the main thing that got them going. As Tibbetts alluded to, he thought that the third quarter changed because of one thing.

“Well, we finally decided to start guarding,” Tibbetts said. “I've been extremely proud of how we've competed at the defensive end. We've played with toughness and grit most of the year. That 1st half was not us, and we responded.”

Throughout the season, the defensive production has backed up the increased effort and tenacity on that side. Before Sunday's game, the team had the second-highest defensive rating in the league.

Not to mention, the Mercury also allows the fewest points per game.

The Mercury's defense won them the game against the Sparks

Although the offense caught fire, their defense really turned into offense. Points off fastbreaks and transition are two of the main results of the defense.

Regardless of the stifling defense, it doesn't negate the offensive production from Sabally and Westbeld.

The former All-WNBA forward had 24 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. Meanwhile, the former Notre Dame star had 15 points, three rebounds, and two assists.

Those contributions were essential for the win. Even with combining for 39 of the team's 85 points, Westbeld recalled a specific moment that ultimately changed the course of the game.

I remember Nate (Tibbetts) saying in the timeout; ‘We don't have to start a new half after the half. We can start right now,” Westbeld said.

Article Continues Below

“I think that was the motivation of let's not have a complete crappy first half. Let's start right now and turn this game around.”

Luckily for Phoenix, they outscored Los Angeles 48-30 in the final two quarters. Missing three starters isn't easy, but pulling off this win shows the camaraderie of this group.

Nate Tibbetts sees great defense from Mercury's Kathryn Westbeld

One of the main points of emphasis has been Westbeld's defense. Although she's not an amazing shot blocker, her verticality, timing, and ability to switch have been impressive.

With a 93.3 defensive rating, that would be one of the best among starters. However, on a team with Alyssa Thomas and Monique Akoa Makani, she ranks third on the team in that regard.

Following the game, Tibbetts was honest when assessing Westbeld's defense.

“I've just been extremely pleased with her defensively,” Tibbetts said. “I didn't know that she was going to be this good defensively. She does a good job of pick and roll. She does a good job as the low man… she's got verticality.

“Yeah, she's a solid player, and she hit some big threes tonight in the second half for sure.”

After a win in the first game of Commissioner's Cup play, the Mercury hopes to seek retribution against the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday. Once again, defense will be the priority, as they hope to tame the Lynx.