The Los Angeles Lakers put forward their best performance of the season on Friday night as they beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on the road, 133-129. While Anthony Davis erupted for a team-high 44 points in the win, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were dishing out assists left and right. In fact, both players had 11 dimes apiece and didn’t turn the ball over once. Talk about efficient.

Via StatMuse:

A sign of what’s to come or just a one-off? Regardless, it was a very impressive piece of playmaking from the veteran duo. Bron finished with 28 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds while Russ had 15 points, 11 dimes, and seven boards off the bench, a role he’s been truly flourishing in.

In fact, James and Westbrook are only the second duo EVER to record a minimum of 10 assists and no turnovers in a game, joining Boris Diaw and DJ Augustin in their days with the Charlotte Bobcats:

Love it. Although the Lakers still sit at 9-12 on the year, this is the type of victory that gives them a boost of confidence. From committing just four turnovers overall to shooting 42% from three-point land, Los Angeles showed something special Friday. LeBron James also set a record of his own in the process, moving past Magic Johnson for sixth all-time in assists.

Los Angeles will be looking to make it three consecutive wins in a row on Sunday when they continue their six-game road trip in DC against the Washington Wizards. After that, it’s a homecoming on Tuesday for LeBron in Cleveland.