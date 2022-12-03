By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

LeBron James entered Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks with a specific milestone in sight. It wasn’t long before the four-time NBA champion ended up surpassing another Los Angeles Lakers icon in Magic Johnson for career assists.

LeBron came into the match on 10,133 career dimes. Johnson ended his Hall of Fame career with 10,141 which means that James needed just eight assists on the evening. The Lakers superstar reached that mark in the fourth quarter, thereby allowing him to climb the leaderboard as the player with the sixth-most career assists in NBA history:

No. 6 at No. 6 LeBron has passed Magic Johnson for No. 6 on the NBA’s all-time assists list. pic.twitter.com/51wSNXSzmH — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 3, 2022

The milestone most folks have had their eyes on this season for LeBron is the scoring record. Right now, the Lakers star is well on his way to shattering Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record. The fact that James is now sixth all-time in assists simply speaks volumes of his greatness. How he has now supplanted the great Magic Johnson — a player considered by many as one of the greatest playmakers this game has ever seen — only makes this most recent achievement even more fascinating.

More importantly, however, LeBron and Co. logged a massive win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. in Milwaukee. James dished out a game-high 11 assists in this one, with most of them going in the direction of Anthony Davis. LeBron dropped 28 points, but it was AD who took top-scoring honors with a season-high 44-point explosion on 18-of-27 shooting.

The Lakers are now 9-12 and definitely have momentum on their side after this huge win over the mighty Bucks.