Wherever LeBron James is, cameras follow. But the script was flipped during one moment in Thursday night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors when the four-time league MVP accidentally ran into a cameraman on the sidelines while trying to go after the ball.

Fortunately for all sides, no one got hurt. Even the camera was saved from absorbing any damage thanks to LeBron James, who had the presence of mind to keep the apparatus from falling to the floor.

LeBron caught the camera 😂🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/UcaHdKrtXI — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 24, 2023

LeBron James can buy enough cameras to fill the Crypto.com Arena, but he probably saved himself some money there.

With that sideline camera still working, it was able to capture how LeBron James and the Lakers walloped the Warriors. Los Angeles ended up on top with a 124-111 victory to improve to 28-32 and win their first game since the All-Star break.

James scored just 13 points on a salty 5-for-20 shooting from the field, but if anything, it was a great sign for the Lakers that they did not need him to put up a herculean effort just to score a win. Malik Beasley stepped up in lieu of D’Angelo Russell, who exited the game early because of an ankle injury, and scored 25 points with seven 3-pointers. Austin Reaves, meanwhile, came off the bench and fired 17 points on a perfect 6-for-6 shooting.

The Lakers, winners of three of their last four outings, will now take a rest before kicking off a three-leg road trip on Sunday versus the Dallas Mavericks.