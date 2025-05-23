After previously falling during a show, Billy Joel has made a decision on his 2025 tour, as he has canceled all of his concerts after a scary brain disorder diagnosis.

The news was announced via a statement on his website on May 23, 2025. Joel has been suffering from various health issues, and he needs the rest of the year to recover. He was diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH).

“This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance,” the statement read. “Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health.

“He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage,” the statement continued.

Joel also weighed in, apologizing to his fans, who are sure to be disappointed.“I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding,” he said.

Fans who purchased tickets to the 17 concerts will automatically receive refunds. The refunds will go back to the original purchaser if the tickets were bought via resale websites.

Previously, Joel fell during his February 22, 2025, concert in Uncasville, Connecticut. Luckily, he was able to get up and finish his concert.

Even before the cancellations, Joel had to reschedule several North American dates for 2026. He was also set to embark on a European leg next year as well.

Joel recently concluded his groundbreaking Madison Square Garden residency. He was set to get back on the road with the likes of Rod Stewart, Sting, and Stevie Nicks in 2025.

Full list of Billy Joel's 2025/26 tour cancellations

Below is the list of canceled shows from Joel's itinerary. It includes his guests when applicable.