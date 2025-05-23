LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Aces have been one of the most successful WNBA franchises in recent seasons. They earned back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023, and most recently fell just short of a WNBA Finals appearance in 2024. The Aces feature a great coach in Becky Hammon and stars such as A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young, but one of their underlying secrets to success could help keep the team in contention for years to come.

On Thursday, the Aces took some time to provide a tour of the team's practice facility for a select group of reporters. The facility is unquestionably impressive, and it leads the way as far as WNBA practice facilities are concerned. The facility — which is estimated to cost over $40 million — plays a pivotal role in keeping the players ready for the season. It provides necessary treatment such as hydrotherapy, a quality workout facility, two full size courts, a player's lounge and much more.

The Aces wanted to make sure their players felt like professional athletes. They did not want to provide a lackluster facility. It is safe to say that the Aces accomplished their goal, as this facility is certainly tremendous.

Shoutout to the Las Vegas Aces for an inside look at their practice facility. Here are some pictures of their impressive facility. They had the first new WNBA practice facility as well.#WNBA pic.twitter.com/yn4KQa7XPR — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) May 23, 2025

The facility — which opened in 2023 — has seemingly helped the Aces take a step forward as a franchise. Of course, that isn't to discredit the hard-work of the Aces players or the coaching staff. Rather, it is a luxury that will only help this franchise remain competitive for years to come.

“Everybody takes a lot of pride here,” A team source told ClutchPoints. “The pride is about being first… We try to raise the bar.”

Many other franchises around the WNBA either have followed or are following in the Aces' footsteps with new professional practice facilities. It is an element of the game that may go overlooked by some, but the team understands how important it is to continued success.