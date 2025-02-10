While Dallas Mavericks fans are still coping with Luka Doncic being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, the ownership is trying to validate their decision to move on from him. Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont recently shared a bunch of thoughts about moving on from Doncic, and one the reasons he thought they needed to move on was that Doncic didn't fit the culture.

“In my mind the way teams win is by focus, by having the right character, by having the right culture, and having the right dedication to work as hard as possible to create a championship-winning outcome,” Dumont said, per The Dallas Morning News. “And if you’re not doing that, you’re going to lose.”

A lot of people didn't understand where Dumont was coming from, including LeBron James, who seems to have thrown shade at Dumont on his Instagram story, posting a quote of a Turkish proverb.

“When a clown moves into a palace, he doesn’t become a king. The palace becomes a circus,” the quote read.

The Lakers are now the ones benefitting from the Mavericks' decision, and there's a chance they could regret trading a top-three player at the age of 25.

Lakers benefitting from Mavericks' decision to trade Luka Doncic

Patrick Dumont continued to share his thoughts about the culture the Mavericks are building and threw shade at Luka Doncic once more.

“If you look at the greats in the league, the people you and I grew up with — [Michael] Jordan, [Larry] Bird, Kobe [Bryant], Shaq [O’Neal] — they worked really hard, every day, with a singular focus to win,” Dumont said. “And if you don’t have that, it doesn’t work. And if you don’t have that, you shouldn’t be part of the Dallas Mavericks.

“That’s who we want. I’m unwavering on this. The entire organization knows this. This is how I operate outside of basketball. This is the only way to be competitive and win. If you want to take a vacation, don’t do it with us.”

Regardless of whether Dumont admits that he was talking about Doncic in those comments, it still doesn't make a lot of sense. Doncic led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals last season, and it was obvious that he was hurt, but he continued to play and dominate the opposing team.

Doncic will now have the opportunity to try and lead the Lakers to the finals, and there's a good chance he'll do so if they build the right roster around him.