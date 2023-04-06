A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers took a painful blow to their chances to sneak into the top six of the Western Conference standings Wednesday night when they lost to the Los Angeles Clippers, 125-118.

Asked about the importance of the Lakers saving themselves from what should be a dog-eat-dog Play-in Tournament, LeBron James said that he doesn’t think about it as much as simply being ready for the battle beyond the regular season.

“Wherever we end up, that’s where we end up,” LeBron James said after losing to the Clippers, via Micahel Corvo of ClutchPoints. “It’s been like 4,5 seasons in 1 for us. We don’t have the luxury of saying, ‘This is what we need to do, this is where we’re gonna be’…Wherever we fall, we’ll be ready.”

The Lakers superstar struggled in the early goings of the Clipper games, as he scored just three points in the entire first half. He turned it on in the second half but his effort was not enough to tow the Lakers to a win. LeBron James finished with 33 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in 35 minutes of duty on the floor.

The Lakers can still join the top six in the West if they win out and either the Clippers or the Golden State Warriors lose out. Each of those three teams has two games left on schedule.

The Lakers will take on the Phoenix Suns on Friday before sharing the court with the Utah Jazz on Sunday for their regular-season finale.