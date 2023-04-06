ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Clippers won the Battle of LA on Wednesday as they dominated LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in a 125-118 win.

Thanks to a late push by the Lakers, the score ended up much closer than the game actually was, as the Clippers held a double-digit lead throughout most of the contest. They even kept LeBron completely quiet in the first half with just three points before a late surge brought him up to 33 for the game.

Few could be happier about the result than Westbrook, who was able to stick it to his former team while also winning a crucial bout for the West standings. He finished with just 14 points after a hot start to the contest but did have several instances when he was able to taunt LeBron. He was noticeably pointing back at James after shooting jumpers over him.

Then there was LeBron James’ turnover towards the end of the third quarter. The Lakers star threw a bullet pass right into the Clippers bench and into the hands of Russell Westbrook, who clowned on him once again.

Safe to say Russell Westbrook still carries some animosity for some of his former Lakers teammates. The win is a crucial one for the West playoff race as it strengthens the Clippers’ hold for a top-six seed while dropping the Lakers back down to the play-in tournament.

The Clippers tie the Golden State Warriors in record, holding the tiebreaker against them to stay ahead for the fifth-seed. One game behind them, the Lakers find themselves facing a potential 7-8 matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, if the standings hold firm. A lot can still change in the last few days of the regular season.