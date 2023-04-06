Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

The Los Angeles Lakers (41-38) head out on the road to take on division rivals Los Angeles Clippers (41-38). Tipoff is at 10:00 p.m. ET this Wednesday, April 5th. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Clippers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Lakers have reeled in four straight wins putting them as the 7th seed in the Western Conference heading into the playoffs. They are right on the tails of their in city rival the Los Angeles Clippers and will take the no. 6 seed in the playoffs if they are victorious tonight.

The Clippers aren’t as hot as the Lakers coming into this pivotal matchup. That could be in due part to Paul George being out with an injury and will still be out for tonight’s game. That means Kawhi Leonard and company will need to pick up the slack if they are going to want to keep that no. 6 next to their names heading into the playoffs.

Here are the Lakers-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Lakers-Clippers Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +3 (-110)

Los Angeles Clippers: -3 (-110)

Over: 231.5 (-112)

Under: 231.5 (-108)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Clippers

TV: ESPN, Bally Sports San Diego, Spectrum SportsNet

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers are getting hot at the right time with their overtime win against the Utah Jazz the last time out. LeBron James is turning back time in 2023 as he is looking like his old self. He has been dominating on the court averaging 28.9 points per game, 8.4 rebounds, and 6.8 assists, just doing everything he possibly can to bring this Lakers squad to the playoffs and to make a real run at a title.

The Lakers have been without D’Angelo Russell for the last couple of games but the Lakers have been able to pick up the pieces during his absence. It was Austin Reeves 28 points, Anthony Davis 21 points, and Dennis Schroder who led the charge behind James’ 37 points last night against Utah. If this Lakers squad plays like they did last night tonight against the Clippers there’s no reason they can’t snatch the no. 6 seed from the Clippers.

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

The Clippers are really feeling the absence of Paul George. It has been a combination of Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook and Norman Powell doing the heavy lifting while he is out. Leonard exploded for 40 points but ultimately came up short on the road against the Pelicans.

Even in their mini slump you can’t count out a Kawhi Leonard led team. They have the pieces to get the job done and spoil a four game winning streak on any given night. There are also rumblings that the Lakers could possibly rest James and Davis which would boost their chances of getting a big win dramatically.

Final Lakers-Clippers Prediction & Pick

As of right now it is still uncertain whether or not the Lakers want to risk injury for James and Davis coming off a back-to-back. If they are scheduled to play I do like them to get it done here in a pivotal matchup. The Lakers have actually been quite good against the spread on the 2nd game of a back-to-back covering five out of their last six. It’s going to be a closely contested matchup regardless who’s playing but I’ll gladly take the points with the Lakers here.

Final Lakers-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers +3 (-110)