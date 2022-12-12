By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers managed to pull off a 124-117 victory over the Detroit Pistons to conclude their 6-game road trip with a 3-3 record, but the victory left LeBron James thinking that his team wasted an opportunity to have a winning trip.

The Lakers opened the trip with back-to-back victories over the Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards, but they could not continue to win as the road trip continued. They dropped games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers before closing the trip with the victory over the Pistons.

“We started off the trip so well then we had injuries and illnesses, and it kind of threw our rhythm off… but we were able to finish the trip off .500,” James said.

The Lakers are trying to climb their way back into the Western Conference playoff structure. They have an 11-15 record and are in 5th place in the Pacific Division. They are in 12th place overall in the Western Conference.

James scored 34 points in the victory over the Pistons while center Anthony Davis added 24 points, 15 rebounds and 7 assists for the winners. Lonnie Walker IV contributed 18 points for the Lakers while Russell Westbrook had 11 points and 9 assists.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham credited LeBron James for his determination in the game. “LeBron really came in with a focus to finish the right way,” Ham said. “He was leading the charge and would not allow this game to get away from us.”

The Lakers are back in action Tuesday night when they host the Boston Celtics in a nationally televised game.