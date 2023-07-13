LeBron James is here to stay. He couldn't have made it any clearer than with the words that came out his mouth Wednesday night during the 2023 ESPYs in which he demolished all the retirement rumors that hovered over him since the Los Angeles Lakers' exit from the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Enter Kendrick Perkins, a former teammate of LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who posted a one-emoji tweet that precisely conveys how he views the four-time league Most Valuable Player.

At 38 years old, LeBron James remains among the top players in the league. While his prime is now behind him, LeBron still possesses the talent and skills of a dangerous player. Just last season, his 20th in the NBA, he averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game, while shooting 50.0 percent from the field.

LeBron James doesn't need to score another point, dish out another assist, collect another rebound or even play another second in the NBA to solidify a legacy that he's already cemented years ago. But the thirst for the competition and the urge to at least give it another try to win one more NBA ring are still there for the future Hall of Famer, who is about to enter his 21st season as a pro.

“I don't care how many more points I score, or what I can or cannot do on the floor. The real question for me is: Can I play without cheating this game? The day I can't give everything on the floor is the day I'll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today,” LeBron said in front of a star-laden crown at the ESPYs.