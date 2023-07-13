Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James won the ESPY on Wednesday night for the best record breaking performance. He appeared on stage with his wife Savannah and children Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri, and he took to Instagram on Thursday to shout out the gang.

A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

“When the #JamesGang👑 invades we ain’t about play play! We come to F💩🆙 . About last night! #EspyVibes 🫡 . Love who love and who hate! It’s all apart of the journey! 🙏🏾✊🏾👑🤎”

LeBron James and company definitely enjoyed the spotlight on Wednesday and showed the world how powerful of a family they are. James wasn't shy about making other headlines as well, as he officially announced that he will not be retiring and will be coming back to play another season for the Lakers.

All of Lakers nation has to be breathing a sigh of relief after LeBron announced that he will be returning for year 21. After all of the moves that the Lakers made in NBA free agency so far, it is not a surprise that LeBron is coming back; if he wants to win another ring in Los Angeles, next year will probably be his best chance.

While LeBron accepted the award on Wednesday night, Bronny, Bryce, Zhuri and Savannah all looked like naturals in the spotlight. This bodes well for things to come, as there is no doubt that all three of his children will continue to see their fair share of notoriety. It is easy to see why James highlighted his family on Instagram with the obvious star power pulsing through the James veins.