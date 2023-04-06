Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Los Angeles Lakers have put on an incredible run late in the 2022-23 season to improve their playoffs bid, and it’s thanks in large part to a newfound chemistry with their new guys and with the team being healthier. In fact, one proof that the team has been in better position health-wise is the consistent availability of both LeBron James and Anthony Davis in their last five games.

Apparently, James and Davis haven’t played in five consecutive games together for almost 800 days until they ended that on Tuesday against the Utah Jazz. This interesting tidbit came from Redditor MiopTop who has been tracking the stat for over a year now. According to the Reddit user, the run in which LeBron and AD were unable to play in five straight games started from January 27, 2021 until the April 5, 2023 showdown with the Jazz.

Every Lakers fan knows how much the Purple and Gold have struggled with injuries over the last few years, not only this 2022-23 season. Davis has dealt with several ailments that have often caused frustration among the supporters, while James has had a hard time staying healthy as well with father time catching up to him.

The good news is the Lakers are starting to really be healthier, and after a poor start to the campaign when many doubted that they would make the playoffs, they are now really close to getting an automatic qualifying spot.

If a healthy LA squad does end up making the playoffs, they could definitely cause a lot of trouble to the rest of the field.