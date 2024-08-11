The Paris Olympics men's basketball tournament was the stuff of dreams. While LeBron James and Stephen Curry have teamed up during All-Star weekend, seeing the legends from the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers play serious ball was insane. There were some mishaps in some rotational calls but they eventually got the win against Serbia and France for the gold medal. However, much like a lot of Team USA fans, Christian Wood posits that these two should link up on a proper franchise.

Christian Wood made a not-so-bold statement about Stephen Curry and LeBron James needing to be on the same squad. He posted it on X, formerly Twitter.

“Bron and Steph should team up for the culture lol …,” the Lakers big man declared.

He does make a great point here. Both of these Team USA legends are gunning for a fifth Larry O'Brien trophy after winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics. More than this shared bond because of wanting more rings, they also work well together. Whenever it was not the Lakers legend taking over in games, the greatest shooter to ever live from the Warriors would take over.

Warriors' and Lakers' legends share Captain America role at the Olympics

James was the one who took over starting in their near-loss experience against South Sudan at the exhibition games up until that quarterfinal win over Brazil. When the Team USA forward started facilitating more, Curry was the one who led the scoring barrage for his squad. He completely popped off and made ridiculous momentum-shifting shots to give them the win over Serbia and France.

By the end of it all, Curry became the Olympics leading scorer for Team USA. He notched 14.8 points on average by knocking down an insane 50% of his field goals and going 47.8% from three. James was a close second with his 14.2 points on a 66% clip from all three levels of scoring.

The Lakers legend would then lead Team USA in assists and rebounds. He dropped an average of 8.5 assists. This is insane considering that Jrue Holiday is the second-ranked playmaker and the Boston Celtics guard only dished out 3.6 dimes. The disparity in production speaks volumes. James also ended up grabbing 6.8 rebounds which just edged out his Lakers running mate, Anthony Davis. The Brow got 6.7 boards to help Team USA throughout the Olympics.

Obviously, these two are very compatible with one another on the court. The only question is: will they team up in the Warriors or Lakers system if it happens?