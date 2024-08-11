Team USA's men's basketball team completed their mission on Saturday night, bringing home the gold medal after beating France 98-87. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James named this year's squad “the Avengers,” and it's a moniker that has quickly caught on. Fellow teammate and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry endorsed the nickname via X, formerly Twitter.

After capturing yet another gold medal for their country, this may be the last ride for veteran stars James, Curry and Kevin Durant. If that is indeed the case, then going out on top is how any athlete would love to finish a part of their career. “The Avengers” completed their gold, and a championship homecoming awaits them.