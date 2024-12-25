The NBA’s annual tradition of Christmas Day games will feature five matchups, including a highly anticipated contest between the Los Angeles Lakers (16-13) and the Golden State Warriors (15-13) at 8:00 p.m. ET. Ahead of the game, LeBron James expressed his disappointment over the absence of the once-beloved Christmas Day uniforms.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, James wrote:

“Not having Xmas day unis anymore really sucks! That was a great feeling walking into the locker room and seeing those. It was literally like receiving a present! Whomp whomp!”

The tradition of Christmas Day uniforms began during the 2012 season when Adidas, then the NBA’s official outfitter, introduced the concept. The jerseys became an iconic part of the league’s holiday celebrations, adding a festive flair to the games. However, the practice was discontinued after the 2017 season when Nike took over as the NBA's uniform provider for the 2017-18 season.

LeBron James laments Nike’s lack of Christmas jerseys in NBA holiday tradition

Since then, Nike has focused on providing teams with a variety of jersey options, including Association, Icon, Statement, and Classic editions. The Earned jerseys, which were created as a reward for teams that made the playoffs, were discontinued following the 2021-22 season. Unlike Adidas, Nike has not introduced a specific design dedicated to the league's Christmas games, leaving a gap in what was once a fan-favorite feature of the NBA’s holiday tradition.

James, who will be playing in his 19th Christmas Day game, has been a staple of the NBA's holiday schedule throughout his career. His record on Christmas stands at 10-8, with his 10 wins being the most by any player in league history. Over those games, James has averaged 26.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 1.5 steals, cementing his legacy as one of the holiday's most prolific performers.

The Lakers-Warriors game is expected to draw significant attention as it features two of the league's most storied franchises and a matchup between James and Stephen Curry. Despite the festive nature of the day, James and his team will suit up without the Christmas-themed jerseys that were once a hallmark of these games.

While fans continue to enjoy the NBA's Christmas Day traditions, James’ remarks highlight a sentiment shared by many who appreciated the added excitement and holiday spirit that the special uniforms brought to the court. As the league moves forward with its current jersey offerings, it remains to be seen if the Christmas Day uniforms will make a return.

The Lakers, led by James, will look to add another victory to their record as they face the Warriors in what promises to be a competitive matchup.