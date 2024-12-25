Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had an unforgettable summer at the 2024 Olympics. Winning the gold medal for Team USA brought James and Curry closer together. Ahead of their Christmas Day showdown, two of the NBA’s biggest superstars talked about their love of the game.

With 26+ years of NBA experience between the two future Hall of Famers, Curry and James still strive to become better players for their respective teams. It’s a testament to their hard work, dedication, and love for playing the game they love.

“This is my happy place. We get to hoop and work and still try to get better,” Curry said.

After capturing his fourth NBA title with the Warriors in 2022, Curry is fixated on getting his team back in 2025, while James and the Lakers haven’t reached the NBA Finals since its last title in 2020.

“That’s just who we are… We’re naturally born, driven hoopers who love the game [and] refuse to cheat the game while we’re playing,” James said.

Curry’s epic performance in the gold medal game against France made his first Olympics one of the most memorable shooting displays of his career. After the win, James talked about how he knew Steph’s shooting slump was bound to snap at some point during the Olympics, per Gojo and Golic.

“I’ve talked to him a lot about that and being in his first Olympic Games. He had played in a World Championship before, but being part of the Olympics for the first time was new,” James said. “You could see every single day, every single moment (Curry’s form) was right there. I knew the onslaught was going to happen. I knew the barrage and the avalanche was going to come down at some point.”

NBA issues LeBron James reminders before Lakers-Warriors game

In his 21st NBA season, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has played many games on Christmas Day. The NBA reminded fans of James’ elite production in Christmas games before his latest clash against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

James is first in points (476), field goals made (168), and games played (18) and is one win away from overtaking Hall of Fame guard Dwyane Wade for most ever (10).

The exclusive interview between James and Curry is scheduled to air on Christmas Day. The Lakers’ and Warriors’ primetime matchup will tip off at 8 PM EST.