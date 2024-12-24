Just as NFL games on Thanksgiving Day are a football/holiday tradition, so are NBA games on Christmas Day. Basketball games occurring on the biggest holiday in the world has become one of the biggest and longest-running traditions associated with the NBA, and Christmas Day games are must-watch TV because they feature the best teams and biggest rivalries in the sport.

Throughout the NBA's history, there have been iconic jerseys rocked and memorable in-game performances played on Christmas Day, and in this article, we are going to look at both the history of NBA Christmas games and the slate of games occurring on Dec. 25, 2024. This year's slate, as per usual, will feature the best players and most entertaining matchups, so you won't want to miss any of the action.

NBA on Christmas Day schedule 2024

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks at 12 p.m. ET – ABC/ESPN

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks at 2:30 p.m. ET – ABC/ESPN

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics at 5 p.m. ET- ABC/ESPN

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors at 8 p.m. ET – ABC/ESPN

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns at 10:30 p.m. ET – ABC/ESPN

NBA on Christmas Day 2024 preview (early games)

There are a lot of different Christmas traditions different families celebrate, but all NBA fans will have a chance to start watching games at noon. The San Antonio Spurs will take on the New York Knicks in the first game of the day. The Spurs skyrocketed up ClutchPoints most recent power rankings.

San Antonio has been hot as of recent, largely because Victor Wembanyama is developing into one of the best players in the NBA. The former first-overall pick averaged 29 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 5.4 blocks per game over the team's five games leading up to Dec. 23, and then he dropped 26 more points and eight more blocks against the Philadelphia 76ers. He also went viral for hitting the 200 career three-pointer mark at a faster rate than Stephen Curry, James Harden, and Ray Allen; three of the best shooters ever and the three leaders in career three-point makes.

Wembanyama is 7-foot-4 and quickly living up to the billing of a generational prospect that was pinned on him before he was drafted. He will square off against a fellow elite shooting big man and former number-one pick. That is, of course, Karl-Anthony Towns, the all-time leader in three-point makes by a center. Towns is just one of a number of big-name acquisitions the Knicks have added to their roster in recent years.

OG Anunoby was a trade deadline acquisition last offseason, and Mikal Bridges was an offseason trade addition. Jalen Brunson is the star who makes it all work, though. New York is 18-10, and they are also playing their best basketball as of late. After the Knicks and Spurs game concludes, the Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Dallas Mavericks. The Timberwolves are the team that traded Towns in the offseason, and the deal that brought Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle into town hasn't looked great so far.

The team is still working out the kinks, and they will be a threat as long as Anthony Edwards continues to suit up for them. The team has revenge on their side, too, as they lost to the Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals last season. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving form one of the best duos in the NBA, and Klay Thompson gives the team an additional deep threat, even though the former Golden State Warrior is having a down season statistically.

NBA on Christmas Day 2024 preview (night games)

The third NBA game on Christmas Day is between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics. The Celtics are defending champions, and they haven't skipped a beat. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are elite, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday can lock up any team's opposing stars, and Kristaps Porzingis recently returned to health.

The 76ers, meanwhile, have been anything but healthy, and it has resulted in them being the NBA's biggest disappointments so far. The team completely overhauled the roster in the offseason, but Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George have barely shared the floor this season. All three are healthy now, but Philadelphia is now without Jared McCain.

Two of the most popular teams in the NBA will square off when the Los Angeles Lakers travel to play the Golden State Warriors. LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry is still one of the most popular rivalries in basketball, as both players are among the greatest of all time. James is the all-time leader in Christmas Day scoring, and this will be his 20th time playing on Dec. 25. Both of these players/teams are Christmas Day staples, and they will surely deliver with another classic performance.

The final game on Christmas Day is between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns. Denver had had a rollercoaster of a season. Seemingly every game has come down to the wire for the Nuggets, as they keep starting off slow, but they have mastered the art of the comeback. Jamal Murray has started to look more like himself during these comeback attempts, which is important for the Nuggets as Nikola Jokic needs more help. Jokic is the favorite to win the MVP again this season, which would mark his fourth time winning the award in five years.

The team has been rumored in a number of trade talks. Most notably, Zach LaVine has been linked to the team. A win over the Suns would help prove that the core that won the 2023 championship is enough, though. The Suns, who are 14-14, have been great when Kevin Durant has played, but they've struggled without him. Devin Booker is dealing with a groin injury in his own right, but as of now, it is lining up for all of the Suns big three (including Bradley Beal) to be healthy for their matchup against Denver. The two teams actually played each other two days before Christmas Day, too, and the Nuggets came out on top by a score of 117-90.

NBA on Christmas Day history

The first NBA season, back when the league was called the Basketball Association of America, took place in 1946. Christmas Day games became an annual tradition only one season later. The NBA has played on Dec. 25 in every season since 1947 except for 1998, which was the season that didn't start until after Christmas because of a lockout. That means that 2024 will be the 77th year of Christmas games. There was another lockout in 2011, which meant the season opening day was on Christmas Day.

The first Christmas game was between the New York Knicks and Providence Steamrollers, with the Knicks winning 89-75. The early days of the NBA on Christmas Day featured regionally close matchups, so players/members of teams playing on Christmas could still spend time with their families before/after games.

Nowadays, Christmas Day games feature intriguing matchups with noteworthy storylines and elite players. Since 2008, there has always been five games on Christmas, and the defending champions have played on every Dec. 25 since 1995. ABC aired the first nationally broadcast NBA on Christmas Day game back in 1967, and the San Diego Rockets won 104-101 over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Last season, the Mavericks, Celtics, Knicks, Nuggets, and Miami Heat all collected Christmas Day wins. The Knicks have played the most games on Dec. 25, as they have 56 Christmas games leading up to their 2024 matchup. They are only 24-32 during that time, though, which means that they are tied for Christmas Day wins with the Lakers (24-26). The Knicks also have the most frequent Christmas Day matchup, as they are 8-5 against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Heat are 12-2 on Christmas Day, which makes their .857 winning percentage the best in the league.

The Charlotte Hornets are the only active team that has yet to play on Christmas Day. At 0-2 and 0-1, respectively, the Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies are the only winless teams on the holiday.