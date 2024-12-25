With ratings down, the NBA is desperate to squeeze the remaining value, stardom and prestige LeBron James has to offer before he retires in the near future. The league will therefore promote and glorify the hoops icon and Los Angeles Lakers star whenever the opportunity presents itself. A marquee holiday matchup firmly falls under that umbrella.

Before LA (16-13) clashes with the Golden State Warriors (15-13) on Christmas night, The Association is reminding fans just how prolific James is on Dec. 25. His credentials perfectly encapsulate his historic run as a top draw in the sports world, as well as his enduring greatness.

In the all-time Christmas game statistics, James is first in points (476), field goals made (168) and games played (18) and is one win away from overtaking Dwyane Wade for most ever (10). He is also second in assists (127), steals (26), 3-pointers made (29) and free throws made (111), per the NBA's official X account.

The four-time Finals MVP can add to his legacy in the Chase Center. If he plays, that is.

Lakers obviously need a healthy LeBron James

James is listed questionable versus the Warriors due to left foot injury management, joining Anthony Davis on the injury report (shoulder). Los Angeles is determined to keep pace with the plethora of formidable teams in the Western Conference, but head coach JJ Redick also knows how important it is to protect the soon-to-be-40-year-old James.

The founder and sole occupant of the 41,000 points club is averaging 35 minutes per game this season, so the only real way to conserve his energy and health is by giving him a day off. That feels less likely to happen on one of the most anticipated days on the league calendar, however.

James is averaging 23.2 points on 49.4 percent shooting, nine assists and eight rebounds during the 2024-25 season, but his plus-minus is a jarring -107, per StatMuse. He can no longer carry a team on his back for the length of an entire campaign, and that is completely reasonable. LA is just hoping that he can be fresh enough to positively impact the action.

The scuffling Warriors provide LeBron James and the Lakers with a decent opportunity to celebrate the holiday the right way. Win or lose, though, the 13-time All-NBA First-Team selection is sure to enjoy spending Christmas with son Bronny James by his side. He does not have many of these special contests left, so the thought of him missing Wednesday's showdown with the Warriors is tough to buy.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET.