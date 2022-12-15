The Los Angeles Lakers have endured a difficult season thus far, as they sit in last place in the NBA’s Pacific Division with an 11-16 record. However, that does not mean that stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis and their teammates can’t have some fun.

Instead of practicing indoors at their usual facility, the Lakers took to a local football field to get a different kind of workout. James, as would be expected, took on the role of quarterback and threw the ball to a teammate while talking about his skill. Davis could be seen walking in the corner of the end zone, approaching Revis Island. That’s a reference to former NFL All-Pro defensive back Darelle Revis.

The Lakers needed to have a good time away from the basketball court after dropping a 122-118 overtime decision to their historical rival Boston Celtics Tuesday night. In that game, the Lakers erased a 20-point deficit and built a 13-point lead late in the 4th quarter before the Celtics mounted a furious comeback of their own to send the game into overtime. Boston outscored Los Angeles 12-8 in the extra session.

Both LeBron James and Davis played huge roles in that game. James recorded 33 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists, while Davis scored 37 points and pulled down 12 rebounds.

The Lakers had finished a 6-game road trip prior to their confrontation with the Celtics, and have upcoming home games against the Denver Nuggets on Friday and the Washington Wizards on Sunday before going on the road again.

The Lakers have struggled both at home and on the road this season. They are 6-7 on their home court, and 5-9 on the road.