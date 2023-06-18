Michael Malone has clearly been loving his time in the limelight. After all, you can't say that this man doesn't deserve every bit of it after just guiding the Denver Nuggets to a historic NBA title. For some reason, though, the veteran coach decided to throw some shots toward Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James during one of his post-championship interviews. Naturally, the jab took a life of its own and it completely blew up — especially after LeBron supposedly clapped back at Malone's disrespectful diss.

For those that require context, here's Malone's retirement jab on LeBron. The Nuggets coach decided to make his joke as the subject of the Lakers' media coverage during their series against the Nuggets was being discussed:

"Speaking of the Lakers, I just want you guys to know, this is breaking news: I'm thinking about retiring." Nuggets coach Michael Malone trolls LeBron James' retirement rumor after winning NBA championship 😂 (via @PatMcAfeeShow)pic.twitter.com/vmIW6SXGKE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 15, 2023

LeBron caught wind of the jab and it seems that the Lakers talisman threw a counterpunch of his own:

LeBron just cooked Michael Malone 😭 pic.twitter.com/LfFkps73UX — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) June 16, 2023

To be clear, LeBron James did not name any names in his tweet, so we can't really tell if this tirade was directed at Malone. The timing of the post is suspicious, though, and the mean streets of Twitter seem to believe that the four-time NBA champ was indeed responding to the Nuggets coach.

Incidentally, the internet detectives were able to unearth an eight-year-old LeBron quote about Michael Malone. In it, James actually had nothing but good things to say about Malone, who at that time, had just gotten fired by the Sacramento Kings:

"A good friend of mine got fired in Sacramento. (The Kings) didn't know what they were doing with Mike Malone," – LeBron James said. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) February 13, 2015

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Naturally, the keyboard warriors came to LeBron's defense as they pointed out how disrespectful Malone was to someone who had his back many years ago:

I’m sick and tired of LeBron showing love to everyone yet they continue to sneak diss him https://t.co/QgRP3j7cQZ — ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) June 16, 2023

Damn Lebron was supporting Mike Malone at his lowest And Malone is out here throwing shots at Lebron because of how the media covered his team? https://t.co/xICl3747u7 — LakersSpin (@LakersSpin) June 17, 2023

Lebron was supporting Mike Malone at his lowest point but Mike Malone got jealous and zesty over how lebron gets attention. Now, he’s throwing shots at him. We all got these type of people in our camps. https://t.co/0zN1AJh6cA — SSB (@SSBKlutch) June 17, 2023

Lebron always gives players and coaches their props but when they get a taste of success they just start $hit talking him

He's literally gotten guys paid and made dudes winners, but they just proceed to stab him in the back lol

Wicked world smh https://t.co/ulFf7AcuBB — Zibili (@Zibilid) June 16, 2023

It’s weird how much LeBron praised coaches and players, just for them to shit on him constantly https://t.co/fjHtFOhEHx — Caine (@basedcaine) June 16, 2023

Did Michael Malone go overboard with his playful jab at LeBron? The mean streets of Twitter seem to think so.