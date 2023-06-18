Michael Malone has clearly been loving his time in the limelight. After all, you can't say that this man doesn't deserve every bit of it after just guiding the Denver Nuggets to a historic NBA title. For some reason, though, the veteran coach decided to throw some shots toward Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James during one of his post-championship interviews. Naturally, the jab took a life of its own and it completely blew up — especially after LeBron supposedly clapped back at Malone's disrespectful diss.

For those that require context, here's Malone's retirement jab on LeBron. The Nuggets coach decided to make his joke as the subject of the Lakers' media coverage during their series against the Nuggets was being discussed:

LeBron caught wind of the jab and it seems that the Lakers talisman threw a counterpunch of his own:

To be clear, LeBron James did not name any names in his tweet, so we can't really tell if this tirade was directed at Malone. The timing of the post is suspicious, though, and the mean streets of Twitter seem to believe that the four-time NBA champ was indeed responding to the Nuggets coach.

Incidentally, the internet detectives were able to unearth an eight-year-old LeBron quote about Michael Malone. In it, James actually had nothing but good things to say about Malone, who at that time, had just gotten fired by the Sacramento Kings:

Naturally, the keyboard warriors came to LeBron's defense as they pointed out how disrespectful Malone was to someone who had his back many years ago:

Did Michael Malone go overboard with his playful jab at LeBron? The mean streets of Twitter seem to think so.