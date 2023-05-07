A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers knew what was at stake in Saturday night’s Game 3 matchup against the Golden State Warriors. The Dubs are coming off a huge Game 2 victory as the series shifted to LA tied at one game apiece. By all accounts, this was a must-win game for the Lakers, and true enough, they did just that in tremendous fashion.

LeBron and Anthony Davis led the way for LA in a truly dominant display against Stephen Curry and a hapless Warriors side. Unsurprisingly, Lakers Twitter was on fire after watching their squad demolish the Dubs in Game 3:

Me when the Lakers get their lick back, Lonnie agenda thrives, Bron & AD play like the 2 best players on the floor, ands I can relax the final 18 mins of the game pic.twitter.com/ozXH3piPCa — 🏆LakersGuru🏆 (@GuruLakers) May 7, 2023

I love when the Lakers do this to niggas pic.twitter.com/VMxxCu1NEA — ♕𝕕𝕒𝕧𝕠𓅓 (@shpillo_) May 7, 2023

"That's championship hustle and effort." pic.twitter.com/2wW9NoF8r7 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 7, 2023

Warriors stand no chance… Lakers in 5😭💯 — LG #FlyEaglesFly #LakeShow (@Zentotic) May 7, 2023

The moment I KNEW the Lakers were getting an AD masterclass and a Lakers W in Game 3 😈😈😈 pic.twitter.com/95rp25K9GN — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) May 7, 2023

As the last couple of tweets indicated, it was Anthony Davis who stepped up in this one, going off for a monster 25-point, 13-rebound double-double, to go along with four blocks, and three steals in 33 minutes of action. AD went 7-of-10 shooting and 11-of-12 from the charity stripe in an efficient night from the floor. However, it was his defensive dominance that doomed the Warriors in this one. If Davis plays like this the rest of the way, then the Lakers could be well on their way to the Western Conference Finals.

Let’s not forget about LeBron, who busted out with 21 points on 6-of-11 shooting, eight rebounds, eight assists, a block, two triples, and zero turnovers in 32 minutes of play. James’ hustle plays throughout the evening fired up both his teammates and the Lakers fans as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer showed just how hungry he is to win this series.