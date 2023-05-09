A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Simply put, the Los Angeles Lakers would not have won Game 4 without Lonnie Walker. Instead of now being in a seemingly insurmountable position to win this NBA Playoffs second-round series, the Lakers would have probably allowed the Golden State Warriors to tie this series at 2-2 had it not been for the heroics of Lonnie Walker on the evening.

Walker went off in the fourth quarter on Monday night, scoring all 15 of his points in the final frame. The Warriors were threatening to pull away in this one, but Walker made sure to keep the game within reach. In the end, Walker’s fourth-quarter explosion was enough to lead the Lakers to a thrilling 104-101 victory over Steph Curry and the defending champs.

After what is without a doubt one of the biggest games of his career, Walker delivered an inspirational speech about staying ready for when his number is called. NBA on TNT’s Kenny Smith asked the Lakers stud if he works out with anger or diligence, to which Walker responded with an epic message:

“Not anger on the sense of not being able to play, but anger on the sense that no one knows who I am yet and understanding my value and capability on the floor,” Walker said. “It comes with a lot of diligence, a lot of discipline, but I’ve been doing this for 24 years of my life. I’ve always been in the gym and nothing’s ever gonna change. The proof is in the pudding. The harder you work, the more sacrifices you make, the better the outcome.”

He could not have said it any better. Walker lost his spot in the starting five following the Lakers’ NBA trade deadline dealings. However, instead of feeling all down and out about his demotion, the 24-year-old just kept his head down and kept working. He’s now reaped the benefits of his hard work — and of course, so have the Lakers.