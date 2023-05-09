A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Lonnie Walker stole the show for the Los Angeles Lakers in their massive Game 4 victory over Stephen Curry and the defending champs Golden State Warriors. However, when his team needed him the most, Anthony Davis stepped it up on the defensive end as he pulled off two massive defensive stops on Curry with the game on the line.

AD was left on an island with Steph in the dying seconds of Monday’s thrilling encounter. At that point, the Lakers were up by just one point, and Curry had two opportunities to win it for the Warriors and tie the series at 2-2. Anthony Davis was having none of it, though, with the LA superstar big man putting up a defensive clinic against the greatest shooter of all time:

Steph Curry had TWO attempts at the lead and missed both for the Warriors. Lakers take a 3-1 lead on Golden State 🔥pic.twitter.com/swDtKOEBmv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 9, 2023

You would have given Steph Curry a significant advantage going 1-on-1 against any other big man in the NBA. Not Anthony Davis, though.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After the game, Lakers talisman LeBron James had some extremely high praise for AD and his game-saving defensive stops on Steph:

“He’s the best defensive player in the league,” James said. “You know. I think the league knows as well. Not many guys can protect the rim at all costs and also switch out on point guards, switch out on guys like Steph. Steph is a hell of a player, he had a hell of a game. … But we trust AD guarding anybody in this league — and he showed that.”

LeBron on AD: “THE BEST DEFENDER IN THE LEAGUE” pic.twitter.com/bOaBdsEcJ2 — Sports Central (@CarmeloJreal) May 9, 2023

LeBron James hit the nail on the head here. Curry could have very easily won this game for the Warriors, and it would have put the Lakers at a real disadvantage with the series shifting back to Golden State tied 2-2. Instead, thanks to Anthony Davis’ heroics, it’s LA who is now in the driver’s seat in the series, needing just one win to book their place in the Western Conference Finals.