It wasn’t LeBron James who carried the Los Angeles Lakers to a massive Game 4 victory over Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. It wasn’t Anthony Davis either. Both Lakers superstars did their bit to lead LA to a monumental 104-101 victory on Monday night, but in the end, it was Lonnie Walker who stole away headlines with his heroic performance for the Lakers.

Walker came up big for LA in this one, finishing with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting — all of which came in the fourth quarter of this extremely tight contest. Unsurprisingly, Walker’s epic performance had NBA Twitter absolutely fired up:

Lonnie Walker in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/xdn3hdJyFo — TheHomieJoker🃏 (@TheHomieJoker) May 9, 2023

Im taking him over Curry — ⁹⁹Txrret 🏴‍☠️ (@AbzSemtex) May 9, 2023

https://twitter.com/jordydagoat_/status/1655794207565709312\

LONNIE WALKER THE FOURTH IS HIMMMM!!!! — MadridTotal (@MadridTotal_) May 9, 2023

WE BELIEVE IN YOU WALKER.

LFG 💛💜 pic.twitter.com/wd4gijqpS6 — Abdullah | عبدالله (@abins300) May 9, 2023

After watching Walker’s heroics in the fourth, you can’t really say that these totally hyped reactions aren’t warranted.

After being a starter for most of the season, Walker fell out of the rotation following LA’s flurry of mid-season moves. The 24-year-old was not even a factor in the Lakers’ first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies, but he got hot in garbage time in Game 6 of that series. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard did enough to catch coach Darvin Ham’s attention, and it led to Walker earning minutes in Monday’s game.

Boy, did he deliver. This is a perfect example of staying ready for when your number is called. Walker could have very easily sulked on the bench after losing his starting gig mid-season, but instead, this young man exhibited the mental fortitude to just be ready at all times. His performance in Game 4 is a clear testament to this fact, and Lonnie Walker may have just punched LA’s ticket to the Western Conference Finals.