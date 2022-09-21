Lakers to honor the legendary George Mikan with jersey retirement

For seven seasons, George Mikan redefined the game of basketball as a center, etching his name in the record books as a four-time All-Star and five-time NBA champion with the then-Minneapolis and current Los Angeles Lakers franchise.

Now, the Lakers are set to honor the legendary center with the ultimate franchise honor: a jersey retirement. Mikan will have his iconic no. 99 thread hoisted into the rafters on October 30 in the 2022 season, per the team’s Twitter account.

5x Champion, All-Star, MVP, and the man behind the Mikan Drill. On October 30th we celebrate Mr. Basketball. pic.twitter.com/ydUOggbOFQ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 21, 2022

George Mikan, or the man known as ‘Mr. Basketball”, will have his Lakers jersey retired on October 30. It promises to be an exciting moment for any Lakers fan that knows their basketball history.

Mikan, who passed away in 2005 due to kidney failure, was one of the pioneers of NBA basketball as a member of the Minneapolis Lakers.

The 6-foot-10 bespectacled big man was a dominant center who used his height and skill with the hook shot- which he could make with either hand- to give opposing defenders fits.

The Lakers legend honed his skills at the hook shot as a three-time All-American at DePaul University, where his coach Ray Meyer helped him to work on his rhythm, timing and feel around the basket.

The hard work of Mikan and Meyer became known as the “Mikan Drill’, which was promptly taught to hundreds and thousands of players.

The hard work obviously paid off for George Mikan, who led the league in scoring three times while grabbing 13 or more rebounds per game in a season four times in his career.

Now, Mr. Basketball will receive the ultimate honor.