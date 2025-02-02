Let's just start here… I definitely was not prepared to process a trade of this magnitude the moment I woke up this morning. Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis is a trade that you ideally want to take in once you're properly caffeinated and have washed away all eye boogers from your face, but I didn't have that luxury. So while I pour myself a second cup of coffee and continue to try to wrap my head around this one, take a look at this interesting anecdote which provides some context on just how rare this deal is:

Per StatMamba, the deal between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks which sends Luka Doncic to LA and Anthony Davis to Big D is the first in league history in which two reigning All-NBA players were traded for each other midseason.

So basically, what we're dealing with here is a trade that has no precedent. It's like if Isiah Thomas and Moses Malone got traded for each other in 1985, or if Scottie Pippen got swapped for David Robinson in 1995, or if Allen Iverson and Kevin Garnett were the centerpieces of a blockbuster deal in 2005. I mean, this is truly a never-seen-before kind of trade.

It's also a trade that comes with a whole lot more questions than answers. Were there rifts behind the scenes in both LA and Dallas that preceded this deal? Can the Lakers play enough defense to contend for a title? Is Luka Doncic as out of shape as is being reported? Doesn't Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving make a little more sense as a duo than Kyrie and Luka ever did? And are the Lakers done making deals, or is this just the start of what could remain a very active trade deadline for the 17-time NBA Champions?

Time to grind up some more beans and get another pot of coffee brewing.