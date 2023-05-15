Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

NBA legend Magic Johnson had a great weekend, as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors to advance to the Western Conference Finals, the Los Angeles Dodgers swept the San Diego Padres, and he became an owner of the Washington Commanders. He took to Twitter to celebrate.

“God really blessed me with such an amazing sports weekend!” Magic Johnson said on Twitter. “The Lakers won, my Dodgers swept the Padres, and I became an owner😁”

Magic Johnson is part of the ownership group led by Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris that bid on, and eventually agreed to purchase the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder. That transaction became official on Friday. Johnson certainly had a great weekend, but Josh Harris’ weekend ended on a low note with the 76ers being eliminated by the Boston Celtics in Game 7 in a blowout 112-88 loss.

The Dodgers handled business at home against the Padres, sweeping their three-game set. In the first game Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman hit home runs in a 4-2 win. In the second game, JD Martinez hit a three-run home run to give the Dodgers the lead in the first inning, a lead that they would keep until the end of the game. The Dodgers won 4-2 again. In game three, the Dodgers won 4-0 with Mookie Betts homering again.

Lastly, the Lakers defeated the Warriors 122-101 on Friday in Game 6 to win their series and advance to the Western Conference Final. They will face the Denver Nuggets in that series for a chance to advance to the NBA Finals.