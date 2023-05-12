The Washington Commanders will have a new ownership group, per a published report, and Magic Johnson will be part of the new ownership. Daniel Snyder, the team’s current owner who has been under pressure to sell, has agreed to the sale and the only thing left to make it official is approval from the rest of NFL ownership.

From our breaking news segment: The #Commanders will have a new owner, pending NFL ownership approval. Josh Harris and his partners have a signed deal with Dan Snyder. Final approval could come in May or in the ensuing months. pic.twitter.com/B0J2hfMvPB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 12, 2023

For his part, Johnson is thrilled to be part of the new ownership group, headed by Josh Harris. “I could not be more excited to be a partner in the proposed new ownership group for the Washington Commanders. … I’m so excited to get to work on executing our vision for the Commanders and our loyal fanbase!”

I could not be more excited to be a partner in the proposed new ownership group for the Washington Commanders. Josh Harris has assembled an amazing group who share a commitment to not only doing great things on the field but to making a real impact in the DMV community. I’m so… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 12, 2023

Snyder had been investigated for several aspects of the way the Washington franchise operated under his leadership, and a number of groups had expressed interest in purchasing it from him. It is expected that the league’s owners will approve the sale in the near future, possibly later this month or in the months to follow.

The new ownership group indicated that one of the first orders of business for the team would be starting the process of building a new stadium. Prospective owner Josh Harris also said that his ownership group is determined to run the team in a “first-class manner.”

Magic Johnson was a brilliant Hall of Fame basketball player with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he has been a very successful business executive after he retired from his playing career. Johnson has had involvement with other sports operations — including the Lakers and the Los Angeles Dodgers — as well as non-sports businesses.