One did not have to share the court with Dikembe Mutombo a bunch of times to understand what he meant to the game of basketball and the communities he represented. Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson faced the beloved big man only twice in his NBA career, but he still built a lasting bond with him.

Mutombo died at the age of 58 on Monday, following a near-two-year battle with brain cancer. Johnson, like many others in the NBA world, is mourning the news of the passing.

“I’m so heartbroken to hear about the passing of my dear friend and basketball Hall of Famer, Dikembe Mutombo,” he posted on X. “He was not only a great basketball player who could protect the rim as an elite shot-blocker, but also an incredible man with a pure heart of gold. He dedicated much of his life to serving others, which is evident through his lasting impact both in the U.S. and in Africa.”

Dikembe Mutombo had a lasting effect on and off the court

Mutombo averaged a near double-double during his decorated career, winning four Defensive Player of the Year awards and earning eight All-Star Game selections in 18 seasons. He delighted and impressed fans everywhere, but especially those who supported the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Jets, New York Knicks and Houston Rockets. But as Johnson notes, Mutombo's impact transcended sports.

“Through his foundation, he helped build a remarkable $29 million hospital in his home country of Congo, personally contributing $15 million to the project!” Johnson said. “As an NBA Global Ambassador and a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations, he received numerous well-deserved awards over the years for his humanitarian efforts. I will truly miss his big smile, his spirit, and his powerful voice. Cookie and I are keeping his wife Rose, his children, and the rest of his family in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

People continue to highlight the famed finger-wagger's kindness and charity as they remember his larger-than-life presence and legacy. Mutombo is departing this world much too soon, but no one can refute the colossal imprint he left behind.