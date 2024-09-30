As fans got a glimpse of Los Angeles’ LeBron James and Bronny James in Lakers purple-and-gold at Lakers Media Day, the four-time paid respect to Hall of Fame center Dikembe Mutombo, who died on Monday after a battle with brain cancer. He was 58. James was asked to share his fondest memory of Mutombo, who played 18 NBA seasons before retiring after the 2008-09 campaign. LeBron provided the memorable but painful memory of one of his generation’s most devastating defensive centers, per Culver City’s Eric Lambkings.

“He fractured my face,” LeBron said.

Then, LeBron James elaborated on what transpired between him and Dikembe on the floor, per The Sporting Tribune’s Ryan Ward.

“He fractured my face on my birthday with an elbow. … That is my memory of Dikembe [laughs],” James said,” Ward reported. “This after praising what the legendary center did for the game and had this funny and painful memory of him.”

Dikembe Mutombo's son Ryan pays tribute after passing

Dikembe Mutombo’s son Ryan Mutombo shared an emotional post on his Instagram account, sharing with the public the kind of person his father was, which made NBA headlines on Monday. In the post, Ryan talks about losing his hero, his dad, Dikembe, who convinced him of his superhero powers long before Monday’s passing.

“At times, I thought of my dad as a super-human. The child in me would sigh to hear that this was never actually the case. My dad was a regular man who would stop at no lengths to honor the world, its people, and its creator,” Ryan said. “He loved others with every ounce of his being. That’s what made him so accessible. That’s what made him real. Dikembe Mutombo was salt and light, and today, on the 30th of September, 2024, he has been called to rest. I love you, Dad. Rest easy.”

Mutombo, an eight-time All-Star, four-time Defensive Player of the Year, and 3-time All-NBA center, tallied 3,289 career blocks and is the NBA’s second all-time leader.