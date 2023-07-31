After winning a championship in 2020 behind the heroics of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers faced plenty of adversity — not to mention media scrutiny — in the seasons that followed. Not just because LeBron and AD are lightning rods for impassioned debates but because the Lakers made the head-scratching decision to add Russell Westbrook to their roster.

From the time that Westbrook had been mentioned as a possible addition to the Lakers core, questions flew in about how his ball-dominant style, lack of off-ball proficiency, and struggles from 3-point range would mesh alongside LeBron and company. Still, the Lakers — led by the braintrust of general manager Rob Pelinka and president-owner Jeanie Buss — trudged along with the awkward roster.

The end results — from the rumored locker room tension to the eventual trade request from Westbrook — were expected. Predictable. However, Pelinka and the Lakers would make decisions from that point on that were more shrewd than any that they had made up to that point.

First the trade for former top-10 pick Rui Hachimura, who played a major role for L.A. during the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Then the trade for former top-five pick D'Angelo Russell, a highly skilled lead guard whose best showing in L.A. has yet to come. Then their re-signing of fan favorite Austin Reaves, keeping him away from the likes of the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs, and free agent signing of defensive-minded Gabe Vincent.

In light of his recent moves, Buss — speaking to Sportskeeda scribe Mark Medina about the moves that Pelinka has made since taking over as general manager — claims an unwavering belief in the former agent and college star.

“I always felt then and now that Rob was the right person to be in charge of our front office,” Buss says. “I continued to do so. Every decision that is made isn’t always the perfect one. But it's the decision you make after that that counts. We had a roster that didn't work and wasn't working. But you can't change things overnight in the NBA. But you can set yourself up by making the next right decision.

“That's exactly what Rob did. He's very strategic. He's very big picture. He endured a lot of challenges…”

Lakers icon Magic Johnson would also weigh in on Pelinka's moves this offseason, even going so far as to say that he did the best job of anyone this offseason:

“First from the trade deadline and then he kept it going in the summer,” Magic tells Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, “he did better than anybody in the summer. All the moves he made, he was the No. 1 GM in the NBA this offseason. No question about it. All the guys that we signed will help LeBron and the other guys because now we are deeper. Rob is going to be executive of the year.”

“This is a Western Conference championship team,” Magic adds. “We could actually win everything if we can stay healthy. This team has a real shot.”