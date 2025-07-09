LeBron James is arguably one of the greatest basketball players of all time, but he could also be seen as one of the greatest athletes. To see what he's still doing at his age is impressive, and it's hard to see him slowing down soon. There have always been talks about what James would have looked like if he played football, and he has the physique to be able to play on the field.

The conversation was recently brought up again, but this time by an actual football player. Davante Adams was a guest on the Dan Patrick show, and he was asked what kind of player James would have been if he played football.

“He would've been one of the best receivers or tight ends of all time, no question,” Adams said. “If you ever seen him play football, he can fly. He's one of the fastest NBA players, probably of all time. I've never seen anyone cover space on the basketball court, maybe John Wall or Derrick Rose, but he's up there with all of them.”

Davante Adams says there’s “no question” LeBron James would’ve been one of the greatest WRs or TEs in NFL history if he had chosen to play football. (via @dpshow) pic.twitter.com/zOlJWzuX1d — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

If an actual football player can speak that highly of James, there has to be some sort of truth to it. There is footage of James playing football with his teammates throughout his career, and there's no doubt that he looks like a natural.

Could LeBron James dominate in football?

James has shown and let it be known about his football aspirations, and there are people who think that he could've been successful in the sport. When looking at his athleticism and body frame, he could be a tight end in the league, and it looks like he could be productive as well. At this point, it looks too late for James to even consider switching sports, but players have done it before, most notably Deion Sanders and Michael Jordan.

It would have been interesting to see how James fared against a football player, but that is more of a pipe dream at this point. Now, James is probably more worried about how the Los Angeles Lakers will look next season.

When James opted into the final year of his contract, many assumed that it was possible that he might be traded if the Lakers are not competitive. James doesn't have many years left in the league, and he'll want to maximize his time on the court by competing for a championship.