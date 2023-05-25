Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

As tributes continue to pour in for the late Queen of Rock, Tina Turner, Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson reflected on the life of the music icon and her impact on the industry.

Turner passed away on Wednesday in her Switzerland home at the age of 83. No specific cause of death was revealed, but reports mentioned that she died peacefully after a long illness.

After hearing of the sad passing of an entertainment legend, Johnson shared his sympathy and sent his condolences to the family of Turner. He then reminisced how Turner became an inspiration to many artists today.

“Tina would have so much energy during her performances and was a true entertainer. She created the blueprint for other great entertainers like Janet Jackson and Beyoncé and her legacy will continue on through all high-energy performing artists. Cookie and I are praying for her husband and all of her friends and family,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. He also uploaded an old photo of him with the rock ‘n’ roll star.

Tina Turner had such a long and storied career in the music industry, starting in the 1950s before she became an MTV legend, the so called Queen of Rock, and one of the top recording artists of all time. As Magic Johnson said, she has left such a beautiful legacy that will never be forgotten.

Johnson isn’t the only Laker to honor Turner, however. On his Instagram story, LeBron James also made sure to pay tribute to the late icon, saying: “Rest in Paradise Queen Tina!!!!”

Our prayers and sympathies go to the Turner family. Rest in peace, legend.