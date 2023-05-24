Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James reacted to the death of Tina Turner.

The legendary singer — known as the the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ — passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 24 at the age of 83.

The news was confirmed in a statement on her official Facebook page.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” the statement said on Facebook. “With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Born Anna Mae Bullock, Turner was known for her raspy voice and wide range of platinum hits including What’s Love Got to Do With It. She also overcame domestic abuse and sexism to become one of the most iconic singers in history.

Tributes quickly started pouring in following the news of her passing and James also made sure to pay tribute in an Instagram story with the music video for What’s Love Got to Do With It playing on his television.

“Rest in Paradise Queen Tina!!!!” he captioned the story.

Her music clearly had an influence on the four-time NBA champion.

As for LeBron James, he was allowed to postpone his exit interview with Darvin Ham and Rob Pelinka to reflect on his career. The 38-year-old recently revealed he was uncertain about his future after getting swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

The question now, is whether he’ll call time on his basketball career.