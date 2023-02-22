The Los Angeles Lakers reunited with D’Angelo Russell ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and Lakers legend Magic Johnson believes that Russell is a great fit for the current team, according to Bryan Kalbrosky of USA Today.

“I think D’Angelo has really grown and matured,” Magic Johnson said via Kalbrosky. “He can score the basketball. He can pass the basketball. He doesn’t turn it over a lot. That’s what I like about him, too. That pick-and-roll with Anthony Davis is going to be special. You have to pick your poison for what you try to do whether it’s Russel coming off the PnR or Anthony Davis rolling to the basket and they’ll have some more time playing with LeBron. If the Lakers can get in, and I think they will, nobody is going to want to play them. That’s for sure.”

D’Angelo Russell has played in three games since being acquired by the Lakers, and they have went 2-1 in those games. Russell has scored 15, 16 and 21 points in those games.

So far this season, Russell is averaging 17.9 points and 6.2 assists per game. He is shooting 46.4% from the field and 39% from three.

Magic Johnson believes he will be a good fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis as they play together longer.

LeBron James and the Lakers are currently 27-32, and are two games back of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the final play-in spot. The Utah Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers are both 1.5 games ahead of Los Angeles as well. The Lakers have three teams to pass to get in the play-in tournament, and Magic Johnson believes they will do that with the help of D’Angelo Russell