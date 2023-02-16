The Los Angeles Lakers cruised to a big win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. In the process, the trio of D’Angelo Russell, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis all played together for the first time since the trade deadline.

Following the victory, Russell spoke about what it was like to be on the floor alongside Bron and AD, who make everyone around them better. Via ClutchPoints:

“I think it’s just easy. Those guys play the right way the majority of the time so when you’re two best players are willing passers, selfless out there, trying to screen away, setting back screens, they play basketball out there, so for me, I’ve always wanted to be in that position. I make a cut, maybe I’ll get the ball, but I’m usually the guy making that pass to an open guy, so with LeBron, he’s capable of doing it so it’s like having another point guard out there and I always say there is so much gravity when AD is on the floor because the defense is always trying to stay attached to him. So just learning how to play with those guys is my focus and also getting other guys going, too.”

In Minnesota, D’Lo was the main playmaker. Now with the Lakers, he’s got others around him who are capable of dishing dimes, which allows the PG to also thrive as a scorer. This win over NOLA was perhaps the most important one of the campaign so far, with all three players thriving.

AD finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists, while D’Angelo Russell and LeBron had 21 points apiece. Russell also collected seven assists. With his ability to shoot the rock, there is little doubt D’Lo will fit in perfectly with LA. And if Wednesday evening was any indication, better times are ahead for Darvin Ham’s squad, as long as they stay healthy.